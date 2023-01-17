KU rebuts news on in-charge Director IT, GK stands by the story

GK'S RESPONSE TO REBUTTAL

As per the documents, the case was filed by Dr Muheet Ahmed Butt who was ex-KUTA president from November 2017 to February 2020. In the case the KUTA demanded that equivalence should be given to EMBAIT with MCA, M Tech, MSc IT for making him eligible and only then his Ph. D. degree should be issued. But when Dr Muheet was terminated from his services, he had no claim to fight the case and so that case was dismissed by the High Court as being infructuous.

The degree possessed by Director IT is an 18 months course and is floated in online mode as per the advertisement. U21 Global University is not UGC recognised and UGC in its notification has made it quite clear that online programmes are not recognised and the copy has been sent to KU as well, as per the documents.

If this course is given recognition then UG colleges will have to be closed as the students will directly go to the master programme after completing their 10+2. This course is scrapped by IGNOU and even IGNOU has responded in one communication that such candidates are not eligible for PhD in Computer Sciences.