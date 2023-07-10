KU signs MoU with CDRT on disability studies

Srinagar: A two-day workshop on disability studies started at the University of Kashmir on Monday, even as the varsity signed a key Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote disability sensitisation programmes and holistic understanding of the emerging academic discipline.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan chaired the inaugural session of the workshop, organised by the Department of English in collaboration with Centre for Disability Research and Training (CDRT), Kirori Mal College, University of Delhi.

Addressing academics and students, Prof Nilofer underlined the role of the University in promoting workshops on key aspects related to disability studies to realise its goal of creating a “truly inclusive space for equal academic progression of all the students.”

She said the University will seriously pursue setting up a centre for disability studies to help higher education institutions (HEIs) in the J&K UT to promote this emerging area of academic inquiry in view of its vast societal importance.