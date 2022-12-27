KU South Campus holds Mathematics popularisation programme in Pulwama

Pulwama: The South Campus of the University of Kashmir held the sixth session of its ‘Mathematics Popularisation Programme’ at Government Higher Secondary School, Hawl, Pulwama.
The day-long programme was held in collaboration with the Department of Science and Technology (DST), J&K Government.
160 students from more than 20 high and higher secondary schools of Pulwama district attended the programme along with their escort teachers.
Additional District Development Commissioner Dr Abdul Aziz Sheikh was the chief guest, while CEO Pulwama Manzoor Ahmad Khan and Principal Government higher secondary school, Hawl, Pulwama, Nusrat Manzoor and Principal GDC Pulwama Prof Haris Izhar Tantray were special guests on the occasion.
Director South Campus Dr Mukhtar A Khanday informed the gathering about the month-long activities conducted jointly by the Department of Mathematics South Campus and DST in various high and higher secondary schools of Kashmir division. He also delivered a special lecture on the importance of mathematics. Dr Khanday also highlighted various schemes available for mathematics students like Maths Olympiad, NBHM fellowships and INSPIRE etc.
Principal Nusrat Manzoor welcomed the guests and briefly spelt out the importance of the mathematics awareness programme.
Dr Mohammad Ibrahim Mir, Assistant Professor, South Campus delivered a technical lecture on understanding mathematical logic.
Senior Mathematics lecturers Jehangir Ahmad, Arshad Hassan (Organiser of the event), Mohammad Maqbool, Riyaz Ahmad along with students of various high/higher secondary schools extensively deliberated upon the “mathematical anxiety” in students, remedies and importance of the subject.
The Chief Education Officer proposed a vote of thanks, while Aijaz Ashraf, Teacher, conducted the proceedings of the event.