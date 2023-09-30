KU student receives prestigious President’s award

Srinagar: A student from the Department of Social Work, Kashmir University (KU), who is a dedicated NSS volunteer, has been conferred with the NSS Award by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi on Friday for his exemplary social service.
The volunteer, Kifayatullah Malik has contributed to education, environment, women empowerment, drug de-addiction, blood donation, cleanliness, and health and hygiene.
In recognition of his commendable social service through the National Service Scheme (NSS), Malik has been awarded with the National Service Scheme Award for the year 2021-22.
Terming Kifayatullah’s selfless service to the community “commendable”, Lieutenant Governor, Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha in a social media post congratulated Kifiyatullah on receiving this prestigious award.
“Many congratulations to Kifayatullah Malik of Kashmir University for receiving NSS Volunteer Award 2021-22 from Hon’ble President Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. His dedication, selfless service to the community is commendable. May you continue to inspire others with your noble work,” the message read.
In her congratulatory message, Vice Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan said that Malik's nomination is historic because “this is for the first time ever there is a recipient from Kashmir University, representing the region in the North”.
Prof Khan said, “This recognition extends beyond an individual's accomplishment, it is a moment of immense pride for the entire Jammu and Kashmir, particularly for the Kashmir University.”
She underscored the unwavering commitment and dedication of the NSS volunteers in creating a meaningful and lasting impact on the society.
Registrar, Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir also congratulated Malik on his achievement. “Malik’s dedication and passion inspire us all and we look forward to more remarkable contributions to society in the days to come,” he said.
NSS Coordinator, Kashmir University (KU), Dr Musavir Ahmad said, “Kifayat’s recognition is a moment of pride not only for the NSS family but for our university and the affiliated colleges and also for the whole of Jammu and Kashmir.”
He added that it is the acknowledgement of the selfless social work, volunteers of the university and its affiliated colleges are engaged in.
Congratulating Kifayatullah Malik for his remarkable achievement and reaching this milestone,
Head, Department of Social Work, Kashmir University, Dr Shazia Manzoor in her congratulatory message said: “His has been a remarkable journey filled with dedication, perseverance and hard work and his commitment to the welfare of the downtrodden and vulnerable is commendable.”
She added such achievements deserve to be celebrated and acknowledged.
For planting hundreds of saplings, Kifayatullah Malik received the Best Van Mitra Award from the Department of Social Forestry, Jammu and Kashmir.
He raised 47,350 rupees in 2022-23 and provided essential stationery supplies to hundreds of underprivileged and orphans.
Along with his other friends, he raised 74,524 rupees and distributed food kits to 68 disadvantaged families in different districts of Jammu and Kashmir.
Kifayatullah has already received numerous awards including the university's Best National Service Scheme Volunteer Award.
This year, he represented Jammu and Kashmir at the Republic Day Parade Camp 2023 at New Delhi and stood as the 2nd best volunteer of the camp. Majid Ahmad from Islamia College of Science and Commerce, Srinagar and Sabreena Firdous from the varsity's IMFA were also part of the camp.
Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports presents awards every year to the NSS volunteers, programme officers, NSS units and universities to recognise their voluntary services.