KU student receives prestigious President’s award

In her congratulatory message, Vice Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan said that Malik's nomination is historic because “this is for the first time ever there is a recipient from Kashmir University, representing the region in the North”.

Prof Khan said, “This recognition extends beyond an individual's accomplishment, it is a moment of immense pride for the entire Jammu and Kashmir, particularly for the Kashmir University.”

She underscored the unwavering commitment and dedication of the NSS volunteers in creating a meaningful and lasting impact on the society.

Registrar, Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir also congratulated Malik on his achievement. “Malik’s dedication and passion inspire us all and we look forward to more remarkable contributions to society in the days to come,” he said.

NSS Coordinator, Kashmir University (KU), Dr Musavir Ahmad said, “Kifayat’s recognition is a moment of pride not only for the NSS family but for our university and the affiliated colleges and also for the whole of Jammu and Kashmir.”

He added that it is the acknowledgement of the selfless social work, volunteers of the university and its affiliated colleges are engaged in.

Congratulating Kifayatullah Malik for his remarkable achievement and reaching this milestone,

Head, Department of Social Work, Kashmir University, Dr Shazia Manzoor in her congratulatory message said: “His has been a remarkable journey filled with dedication, perseverance and hard work and his commitment to the welfare of the downtrodden and vulnerable is commendable.”

She added such achievements deserve to be celebrated and acknowledged.

For planting hundreds of saplings, Kifayatullah Malik received the Best Van Mitra Award from the Department of Social Forestry, Jammu and Kashmir.