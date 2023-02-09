KU teacher honoured with Sa’di International Award

Srinagar: The Cultural Counsellor, Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, New Delhi, has awarded International Sa’di Award to Dr Jahangir Iqbal Tantray, Head, Department of Persian, University of Kashmir.

The award is presented in recognition of best services to Persian language and literature. The event was chaired by Dr. Iraj Elahi, Iranian Ambassador to India, besides Minister of Social Welfare (NCT Delhi) Sh. Raj Kumar Anand and Chairperson ICSSR, Padam Shree Dr J K Bajaj.

The award function encourages work of awardees along with cash prizes and citations.