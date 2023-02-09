KU teacher honoured with Sa’di International Award

Srinagar: The Cultural Counsellor, Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, New Delhi, has awarded International Sa’di Award to Dr Jahangir Iqbal Tantray, Head, Department of Persian, University of Kashmir.
The award is presented in recognition of best services to Persian language and literature. The event was chaired by Dr. Iraj Elahi, Iranian Ambassador to India, besides Minister of Social Welfare (NCT Delhi) Sh. Raj Kumar Anand and Chairperson ICSSR, Padam Shree Dr J K Bajaj.
The award function encourages work of awardees along with cash prizes and citations.
Senior Persian professors and scholars having their academic contribution in the field of literature, research, manuscript editing or Persian syllabus designing during the last 10 were awarded during the function.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan and Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir congratulated Dr Jehangir for recieving the award.
Dr Tantray has written several books and research articles besides having attended a number of national and international seminars, conferences and workshops. He has also supervised a number of PhD scholars and is also a visiting fellow to several national and international institutions.