KU to launch awareness campaign on CUET in district colleges: VC

The authorities at Kashmir University (KU) will launch an awareness programme on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for the benefit of students, says the Vice Chancellor of the University Prof Neelofar Khan.
"I am aware of it (the need for awareness). We will definitely reach out to the students in the coming week," the VC told Greater Kashmir when asked about the University's plan on CUET awareness.
She said the University's awareness programme will be held in degree colleges in different districts, Convocation Complex of Main Campus and all other venues available.
"Presently 12 class students are busy with exams. We are trying to find a slot so that we have availability of the maximum number of students," Prof Neelofar said.
The Kashmir University recently announced that in line with the UGC guidelines and implementation of National Education Policy-2020, the varsity will be admitting students to Undergraduate programmes in its affiliated colleges on the basis of CUET from the current academic session (2023).
Notably, there are around 70 KU affiliated colleges with nearly two lakh students and it has thrown up a major challenge for the Varsity administration to reach out to these colleges and generate awareness among the students.
The varsity is also mulling to release a series of videos to create awareness among the students about "how to go ahead with CUET."
Now that the varsity is gearing up for mass awareness, how far it will succeed in its mission, only time will tell.