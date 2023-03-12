KU to launch awareness campaign on CUET in district colleges: VC

The authorities at Kashmir University (KU) will launch an awareness programme on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for the benefit of students, says the Vice Chancellor of the University Prof Neelofar Khan.

"I am aware of it (the need for awareness). We will definitely reach out to the students in the coming week," the VC told Greater Kashmir when asked about the University's plan on CUET awareness.

She said the University's awareness programme will be held in degree colleges in different districts, Convocation Complex of Main Campus and all other venues available.