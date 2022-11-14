KU VC chairs CCPC advisory committee meeting

Srinagar: Vice Chancellor of the University of Kashmir (KU) Prof Nilofer Khan Monday chaired the advisory committee meeting of the varsity’s Centre for Career Planning and Counselling (CCPC).

A statement of KU issued here said that calling for a “result-oriented roadmap” from the centre on its future programmes in the areas of coaching, counseling, and placements, Prof Khan impressed that there should not be any compromise on the “quality” of coaching being offered to the students as well as on the “quality and credibility” of human resources and coaching agencies being engaged by the centre for various programmes.

She said that coaching students for IAS, KAS, JEE, and NEET was a very important pro-society mandate of the CCPC and concerns the credibility of the university as well.