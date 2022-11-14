KU VC chairs CCPC advisory committee meeting

Srinagar: Vice Chancellor of the University of Kashmir (KU) Prof Nilofer Khan Monday chaired the advisory committee meeting of the varsity’s Centre for Career Planning and Counselling (CCPC).
A statement of KU issued here said that calling for a “result-oriented roadmap” from the centre on its future programmes in the areas of coaching, counseling, and placements, Prof Khan impressed that there should not be any compromise on the “quality” of coaching being offered to the students as well as on the “quality and credibility” of human resources and coaching agencies being engaged by the centre for various programmes.
She said that coaching students for IAS, KAS, JEE, and NEET was a very important pro-society mandate of the CCPC and concerns the credibility of the university as well.
The KU VS said that it was important to maintain quality so that the aspirants truly benefitted while the university’s reputation gets enhanced in society.
She assured her administration’s support to all CCPC’s endeavors that aim at making the centre more visible and impactful.
Former Rector of Bhadarwah Campus, Prof G M Bhat, who is a member of the committee, said that the rate of success of programmes offered by CCPC would enhance its visibility and impact.
Former member of J&K PSC Farooq A Lone, who is also a member of the committee, called for blending general knowledge and current affairs, and communication skills with different courses to produce good results and a greater impact in the market.
Former VC of the Cluster University of Jammu (CUJ), Prof Anju Bhasin, who is also a member of the panel, called for “career mapping” of students to see their areas of interest.
Other members of the committee including Dean of Academic Affairs Prof Farooq Masoodi, Registrar Nisar A Mir, Director of IoT Zakura Prof Gowhar Bashir Vakil, Director of Admissions Prof Farooq A Mir and Director Finance KU, and Bashir A Haji also gave their suggestions on further progression of the CCPC.
Registrar Nisar A Mir assured the university administration’s support to CCPC’s programmes and called for imparting training on soft skills as part of various coaching programmes of the centre.
Earlier, Director CCPC Prof Geer Muhammad Ishaq gave a detailed presentation on the performance appraisal of the centre.