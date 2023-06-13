KU VC distributes certificates among winners of essay writing competition

The Vice-Chancellor made her special remarks about the initiative of CCB&SD and congratulated the winners and the participants of the national essay-writing competition.

The Vice-Chancellor also gave away the mementos to the dignitaries, besides cash prizes and certificates to the winning students.

The Registrar also shared his views on the occasion and called for more such collaborative events to be organised in future. Dr Aadil Bashir, Coordinator, CCB&SD, briefed the gathering about the new mandate of the Centre, which was formerly named as SRC.

The collaborative initiative was primarily aimed to bridge the gap between academia and the Industry, and empower students with the necessary skills & competencies while choosing entrepreneurship as their career. The event was attended by several heads of departments, directors & students from various teaching departments.

Shumaila conducted the proceedings, while Mohammad Yousuf delivered the vote of thanks.