KU VC inaugurates 10-day faculty development programme on artificial intelligence

Srinagar: Vice Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Nilofer Khan on Monday inaugurated a 10-day faculty development programme (FDP) on “Artificial Intelligence and its role in Future Communications, Signal Processing and Computing Applications.”

The online FDP has been organised by the Electronics and ICT Academy, NIT Warangal, in association with the Department of Electronics and Instrumentation Technology, University of Kashmir. It is sponsored by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India.

In her presidential remarks, Prof Nilofer said with AI domains taking different aspects of life into their fold, academics will have to realign their teaching-learning processes in accordance with the changing requirements to train young students in newer areas of study like AI and ML.