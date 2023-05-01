KU VC inaugurates 10-day faculty development programme on artificial intelligence

Srinagar: Vice Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Nilofer Khan on Monday inaugurated a 10-day faculty development programme (FDP) on “Artificial Intelligence and its role in Future Communications, Signal Processing and Computing Applications.”
The online FDP has been organised by the Electronics and ICT Academy, NIT Warangal, in association with the Department of Electronics and Instrumentation Technology, University of Kashmir. It is sponsored by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India.
In her presidential remarks, Prof Nilofer said with AI domains taking different aspects of life into their fold, academics will have to realign their teaching-learning processes in accordance with the changing requirements to train young students in newer areas of study like AI and ML.
She said the University of Kashmir will work out the curriculum and other modalities for the launch of a PG programme in Artificial Intelligence and try to make it one of the best academic modules in the specialised area.
She congratulated the organisers from KU and NIT Warangal for holding the important FDP, which is being attended by more than 100 faculty members from various engineering institutions and universities in the country.
KU Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir, who was a guest of honour, said the University will provide its full support to such programmes which aim to build the capacities of faculty members in emerging areas of Artificial Intelligence.
Head Department of Electronics KU, Prof M Tariq Banday, said the current FDP is a second joint effort between the University of Kashmir and ICT Academy, NIT Warangal, to upgrade the capacities of faculty members in AI and its related domains. FDP Coordinator from KU, Dr Javaid A Sheikh, spelled out the objectives of the programme which, he said, aims to impart new knowledge among participants on AI, new communications, and signal processing applications using AI. Dr J Ravi Kumar, Coordinator from NIT Warangal, also spoke on the occasion.