KU VC inaugurates 7th Knowledge Dissemination Workshop

Srinagar: Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Nilofer Khan on Wednesday inaugurated the 7th Knowledge Dissemination Workshop.

The two-day event has been jointly organised by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Government of India and Population Research Centre (PRC), University of Kashmir.

In her presidential address, Prof Nilofer said the research conducted by PRCs forms the baseline for policy formulation in the country, especially in the key areas of health and family welfare, and this workshop therefore is very important.

She said the research papers from PRCs across the country which are being evaluated during the current workshop are significant in terms of issues which have been taken up for study. “I am glad to see the kind of work that our PRC is doing. We assure our administration’s full support to its endeavours,” the VC said.