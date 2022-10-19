KU VC inaugurates 7th Knowledge Dissemination Workshop

Srinagar: Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Nilofer Khan on Wednesday inaugurated the 7th Knowledge Dissemination Workshop.
The two-day event has been jointly organised by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Government of India and Population Research Centre (PRC), University of Kashmir.
In her presidential address, Prof Nilofer said the research conducted by PRCs forms the baseline for policy formulation in the country, especially in the key areas of health and family welfare, and this workshop therefore is very important.
She said the research papers from PRCs across the country which are being evaluated during the current workshop are significant in terms of issues which have been taken up for study. “I am glad to see the kind of work that our PRC is doing. We assure our administration’s full support to its endeavours,” the VC said.
Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir said the research studies conducted by PRCs lead to wider application of knowledge in accordance with the true mandate of these institutions. He said the University will do its best to ensure further infrastructure and human resource augmentation at the PRC.
Anjali Rawat, Deputy Director General MoHFW gave an overview of functioning and mandate of PRCs, including conducting genuine research in health, demography and various other related areas, as well as evaluation of various central schemes to determine their case for further funding.
Kumar Sundaram, Director (Stat.) MoHFW also shared the dais at the inaugural session, which was attended by nearly 40 researchers from different parts of the country whose research papers shall be evaluated by experts during the two-day deliberations. The papers so finalised shall be compiled in the form of a compendium.
Bashir Ahmad, Coordinator PRC KU gave the welcome address and highlighted the objectives of the 7th Knowledge Dissemination Workshop, and Khursheed Ahmad, Assistant Professor PRC KU, delivered the vote of thanks.