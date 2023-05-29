KU VC inaugurates all-women entrepreneurship exhibition

Srinagar,: Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Nilofer Khan on Monday inaugurated an all-women entrepreneurship exhibition which drew a huge attendance of students and faculty members at the varsity’s main campus.

The day-long exhibition was organised by Centre for Women’s Studies and Research (CWSR) and saw participation of 45 young entrepreneurs from Kashmir who have set up their business ventures to become economically self-reliant.

Saying that the exhibition provided an opportunity for women entrepreneurs to showcase their products and gain more visibility, Prof Nilofer said it’s the University’s endeavor to help promote such business ventures to encourage young students to start their entrepreneurial ventures in future.