KU VC inaugurates professional development course for administrative staff

Srinagar: Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Nilofer Khan on Tuesday inaugurated a week-long professional development course for accounting and administrative staff of the University.

The programme has been organised by the UGC-Human Resource Development Centre (HRDC) to impart training to 20 participants, in first phase, in a wide range of topics, including budget management, financial code, civil service (conduct) rules, GFR and GST, among others.

Saying that administrative staff is a strong pillar of the university’s governance system, Prof Nilofer said such professional capacity-development courses are important for the participants to stay updated on amendments and changes made from time to time in financial rules, budgeting, income tax and other domains of accounting.