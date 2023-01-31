KU VC inaugurates professional development course for administrative staff

Srinagar: Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Nilofer Khan on Tuesday inaugurated a week-long professional development course for accounting and administrative staff of the University.
The programme has been organised by the UGC-Human Resource Development Centre (HRDC) to impart training to 20 participants, in first phase, in a wide range of topics, including budget management, financial code, civil service (conduct) rules, GFR and GST, among others.
Saying that administrative staff is a strong pillar of the university’s governance system, Prof Nilofer said such professional capacity-development courses are important for the participants to stay updated on amendments and changes made from time to time in financial rules, budgeting, income tax and other domains of accounting.
“Such programmes will eventually boost the university’s administrative efficiency and lead to further transparency, which is directly linked with the credibility and reputation of the institution,” the Vice-Chancellor said, urging the HRDC to continue with such programmes, with regularity, for other administrative staff of the University.
Prof Nilofer said KU is gradually moving its daily administrative operations to e-office in a major move that aims to boost the governance system in a big way.
Director HRDC Prof Mushtaq A Darzi highlighted the significance of the course, which, he said, has taken into account new aspects of accounting “The present programme will offer new learning to the participants and enable them to discharge their duties with greater professionalism and ease,” he said.
Director Finance, KU, Mr Bashir A Haji, who is also the course coordinator, underlined various themes chosen for deliberations during the week-long programme.Coordinator HRDC, Dr Sumeer Gul, conducted proceedings of the inaugural session.