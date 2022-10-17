KU VC inaugurates week-long workshop on research methodology

“With the advent of technology, data analysis and interpretation have changed. The entire way of conducting research has undergone a sea change. We, therefore, need to acquaint our research scholars with the latest tools and techniques of researching so that they don’t lag behind their counterparts elsewhere,” Prof Nilofer said, complimenting the Department of Political Science for organising the workshop.

Dean Research Prof Irshad A Nawchoo said no particular research methodology can be declared as “absolute” and that research methodologies are “nowadays constantly updated and modified during research.”

He, however, suggested that a prior research plan in hand can help research scholars to proceed in the right direction from the beginning.

Head Department of Political Sciences Prof Peerzada Irshad A Shah said there has been a major shift in social science research and this workshop aims to sharpen the “new research skills” of the scholars under the guidance of reputed experts.

Eminent academics including Prof Nisar-ul-Haq from Jamia Millia Islamia and Prof Rekha Saxena from Delhi University shared the dais and highlighted the importance of continued updation of scholars about “new” research methodologies.