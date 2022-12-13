KU VC inspects facilities for students

Repeating her call to the students to remain focused on their studies, the Vice-Chancellor assured that her administration will continue to provide more and more facilities to them for their comfortable stay in the campus.

“Wherever you face any problems, you can inform the concerned officials in the administration who will respond to your concerns promptly,” she said, reiterating the need for the faculty and staff to maintain punctuality so that students do not suffer in any manner.

The Vice-Chancellor also interacted with students at the 24x7 Reading Room and expressed her satisfaction at the presence of a large number of students and research scholars there.

The VC was briefed by the Chief Librarian about the functioning of the Reading Room and various facilities available for the students.

Notably, the current visit is part of the ongoing initiative led by the Vice-Chancellor to take a first-hand review of the functioning of teaching departments and allied centres offering different student services.