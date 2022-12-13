KU VC releases documentary on NEP-2020 awareness for students

Srinagar: Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Nilofer Khan on Tuesday released a documentary that aims to familiarise the students with the National Education Policy-2020.
A statement of KU issued here said that the documentary, conceived and conceptualised by the Controller of Examinations, is a production by the University’s Educational Multimedia Research Centre (EMRC), produced and directed by Dr Tariq Abdullah, Producer EMRC. It includes all basic details for students pertaining to NEP-2020, including multiple entry-exit options, Academic Bank of Credits (ABC), question paper pattern, course flexibilities and DigiLocker.
The documentary was released by the Vice-Chancellor during a review meeting of participants of a two-day workshop held on NEP-2020, on 17-18 October, 2022. The workshop and today’s review meeting were organised by the NEP Cell that works under the aegis of Dean of Academic Affairs.
Addressing the participants at the documentary-launch event, Prof Nilofer expressed her satisfaction at the fact that Kashmir University has become a leading institution in the country to formulate the NEP-2020 curriculum for colleges with active involvement and support from the UT’s Higher Education Department and other stakeholders.
She said the University of Kashmir has to play a larger role of mentoring other institutions on NEP-2020 under the hub-and-spook model for colleges.
“I am glad to note that our University is now on DigiLocker, where it hadn’t made its presence previously, and the records of nearly 7 lakh students are now available on the online academic depository,” she said, and complimented the Controller of Examinations for the remarkable achievement.
Prof Nilofer also complimented the NEP Cell working under the leadership of Dean Academics Prof F A Masoodi for holding regular programmes on NEP-2020 and hoped that the University will march ahead with greater pace to implement the NEP at the PG level well in time.
In his remarks, Prof F A Masoodi highlighted the efforts of the NEP Cell leading to better implementation of the policy at the UG level. He said the University, being a leading institution in the country to implement the NEP-2020, now has an edge to evolve robust mechanisms for its implementation at the PG level. Controller of Examinations Dr Majid Zaman highlighted the objectives of the documentary conceived to educate students on NEP-2020.
“We are starting with the examination of first semester under NEP-2020 from 15th of this month after having issued the advance date-sheet for the students,” he said, underscoring the need to familiarise the students with the new policy that offers integrated and multidisciplinary education.
Coordinator NEP Cell, Dr Farzana Gulzar, earlier delivered the welcome address while Abdullah Danish Sherwani, Liaison Officer NEP Cell, presented a formal vote of thanks.
A few brainstorming sessions were held, with experts highlighting the need to augment infrastructure and human resource at multiple levels for smooth implementation of the policy.