KU VC releases documentary on NEP-2020 awareness for students

Addressing the participants at the documentary-launch event, Prof Nilofer expressed her satisfaction at the fact that Kashmir University has become a leading institution in the country to formulate the NEP-2020 curriculum for colleges with active involvement and support from the UT’s Higher Education Department and other stakeholders.

She said the University of Kashmir has to play a larger role of mentoring other institutions on NEP-2020 under the hub-and-spook model for colleges.

“I am glad to note that our University is now on DigiLocker, where it hadn’t made its presence previously, and the records of nearly 7 lakh students are now available on the online academic depository,” she said, and complimented the Controller of Examinations for the remarkable achievement.

Prof Nilofer also complimented the NEP Cell working under the leadership of Dean Academics Prof F A Masoodi for holding regular programmes on NEP-2020 and hoped that the University will march ahead with greater pace to implement the NEP at the PG level well in time.

In his remarks, Prof F A Masoodi highlighted the efforts of the NEP Cell leading to better implementation of the policy at the UG level. He said the University, being a leading institution in the country to implement the NEP-2020, now has an edge to evolve robust mechanisms for its implementation at the PG level. Controller of Examinations Dr Majid Zaman highlighted the objectives of the documentary conceived to educate students on NEP-2020.