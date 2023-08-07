KU VC urges students, teachers to follow academic calendar

Srinagar: The Vice-Chancellor (VC) University of Kashmir (KU), Prof Nilofer Khan Monday urged teachers, scholars, and students to follow the academic calendar in letter and spirit with a special focus on their academic and research activities.

While making surprise visits to various university schools and centers at the main campus and to ascertain the status of class- and lab work, the vice-chancellor reiterated her commitment to making the university a global hub of quality academics. She stressed ensuring quality in its teaching, research and co-curricular endeavors.

Declaring the main campus and all the satellite campuses as ‘tobacco-free’, the vice chancellor impressed upon all the employees, faculty, scholars, students, visitors and shopkeepers not to use any tobacco products within the premises of the main and the satellite campuses of the university. A circular in this regard has already been shared with the public.