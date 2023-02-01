KU VC visits Mirza Bagh residential town, inspects facilities

Srinagar: Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Nilofer Khan on Wednesday visited Mirza Bagh Town that serves as a residential facility for the varsity’s faculty and staff.

Accompanied by officials from various units of the University, including Estates Department, Office of Chief Proctor and Construction Division, Prof Nilofer went around the town, located in the vicinity of the main campus at Hazratbal, and inspected the facilities for the inhabitants.

Saying that the University intends to further beautify the town and its ambience in due course of time, the Vice-Chancellor underlined the need to protect and restore the boundary wall of the town as per its original position.