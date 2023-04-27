KU withdraws advertisements for teaching posts

Srinagar: The Kashmir University (KU) authorities on Thursday quashed three advertisement notifications issued earlier for various teaching positions, even as the Vice-Chancellor said these notifications will be issued afresh shortly.
According to a notification, “Pursuant to Circular No 04 dated 24-02-2023 issued by Under Secretary to Government, Higher Education Department, Civil Secretariat, J&K, the following advertisements are hereby withdrawn ab-initio.”
The notifications include Advertisement Notice No. 02 dated 16-09-2021, Advertisement Notice No. 02 of 2022 Dated 25-08-2022 and Advertisement Notice No. 02 of 2023 dated 16-02-2023. “Fresh advertisement notices will be issued separately,” the notification reads.
According to circular No. 4 the Principal Secretary Higher Education Department J&K has enjoined upon all State Universities in J&K UT to follow the percentage of reservation as enunciated in the J&K Reservation Rules, 2005 (SRO 294 dated 21st October 2025) as amended from time to time with latest amendment issued vide SO 127 of 2020 dated 24.04.2020.
“Any deviation or derogation therefrom made in the past, thus, necessarily require immediate review and rectification,” the Circular reads. According to officials, the KU had applied Central Reservation Policy for teaching positions, leading to quashing of the advertisements.
When contacted, Vice Chancellor KU Prof Neelofar Khan said they are re-issuing advertisement notifications soon so that interview process commences thereafter.