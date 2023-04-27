KU withdraws advertisements for teaching posts

Srinagar: The Kashmir University (KU) authorities on Thursday quashed three advertisement notifications issued earlier for various teaching positions, even as the Vice-Chancellor said these notifications will be issued afresh shortly.

According to a notification, “Pursuant to Circular No 04 dated 24-02-2023 issued by Under Secretary to Government, Higher Education Department, Civil Secretariat, J&K, the following advertisements are hereby withdrawn ab-initio.”

The notifications include Advertisement Notice No. 02 dated 16-09-2021, Advertisement Notice No. 02 of 2022 Dated 25-08-2022 and Advertisement Notice No. 02 of 2023 dated 16-02-2023. “Fresh advertisement notices will be issued separately,” the notification reads.