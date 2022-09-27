Kupwara students face delays in submitting scholarship forms

"I am unable to submit scholarship form of my kids due to non-availability of income certificates. 30th September happens to be last date for submission of pre-matric scholarship forms and still I have not been given income certificate," a local resident said.

Block Development Council Chairman Langate Showkat Pandit said that from last two months Patwaris were busy with digitisation of revenue records due to which students and general public were suffering badly to get revenue extracts and other related documents.

"Authorities should come up with some alternative so that the students may not feel any difficulty in getting income certificates," he added.

Meanwhile Additional Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Ghulam Nabi Bhat told Greater Kashmir that he will personally look into matter and assured that the problem would be redressed.