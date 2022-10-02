Kupwara students get cold shoulder; parents plea Govt to intervene

Kupwara: The Upper Primary School (UPS) Hamla Rajwar lacks substantial accommodation, giving a tough time to the students. The residents said that 130 students of 10 classes being crammed together mar the quality of education.

They said that the concerned authorities were doing nothing to augment the accommodation.

Locals said that due to the lack of accommodation, students were forced to take classes under the open sky, and during inclement weather, they were crammed inside the available two classrooms.

The residents said that the school lacks fencing and a playground which tells upon the smooth functioning of the school.