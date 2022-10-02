Kupwara students get cold shoulder; parents plea Govt to intervene

Kupwara: The Upper Primary School (UPS) Hamla Rajwar lacks substantial accommodation, giving a tough time to the students. The residents said that 130 students of 10 classes being crammed together mar the quality of education.
They said that the concerned authorities were doing nothing to augment the accommodation.
Locals said that due to the lack of accommodation, students were forced to take classes under the open sky, and during inclement weather, they were crammed inside the available two classrooms.
The residents said that the school lacks fencing and a playground which tells upon the smooth functioning of the school.
The failure of the School Education Department to provide adequate accommodation has left locals anguished who demand immediate redressal of their grievances. The locals said that the school was upgraded a decade ago but had never been a priority for the authorities regarding the development of infrastructure and other related facilities.
The residents said that they had brought this issue to the notice of the concerned authorities numerous times but to no avail.
They have now requested Director of School Education Kashmir, Tassaduq Hussain Mir to look into the matter and augment the accommodation of the school so that the miseries of the students end.