KU's B.Voc students cry lack of facilities, permanent staff

The students pursuing B.Voc (3-year) in Automotive technology at University of Kashmir have expressed their concern over the lack of facilities and the permanent staff at the centre.

The students complained that the course was started under Deen Dayal Upadhyay (Kaushal) Kendra in 2019, however the varsity is yet to place the requisite facilities in place as per the requirement of the students.

"We have been facing hardships in the department from the day we joined this newly oriented course at the University," a group of students complained.

The students said that the University’s Directorate of Lifelong Learning (DLL) has failed to set up the necessary facilities for the students, despite the passage of over three years.