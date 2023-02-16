KU’s CCAS organises extension lecture

Srinagar: Prof Nasir Raza, Honorary Director of Arab Culture Centre at Jamia Millia Islamia New Delhi, on Thursday delivered an extension lecture at the University of Kashmir.
The lecture titled ‘The Origin and Development of Timurid Architecture in India and Central Asia’ was organised by the varsity’s Centre of Central Asian Studies (CCAS).
Director CCAS and Convenor of the programme, Prof Tabasum Firdous, delivered the welcome address and highlighted the significance of the extension lecture for the curriculum of the Centre.
Dr Mohammad Ajmal Shah, Coordinator of the programme, introduced the guest speaker and the theme of the lecture.
Several current and former faculty members were present on the occasion, including Prof GN Khaki, Dr Darakshan Abdullah, Dr Mohammad Rafiuddin Makhdoomi and Dr Afaq Aziz Yetoo.
A good number of postdoctoral fellows and scholars of the Centre attended the lecture.
Prof Khan spoke about the overall development of Timurid Architecture in Central Asia. He presented different Timurid buildings and architectural marvels, different shapes and arches that developed over time and engineering
Dr Khan also highlighted distinctive features of Timurid architecture as it developed and spread, including in India. One of the fascinating features of Timurid architecture is a special focus on aesthetics of the outside rather than inside of the structures or buildings.
The lecture ended with a question-answer session.