KU’s CCAS organises extension lecture

Srinagar: Prof Nasir Raza, Honorary Director of Arab Culture Centre at Jamia Millia Islamia New Delhi, on Thursday delivered an extension lecture at the University of Kashmir.

The lecture titled ‘The Origin and Development of Timurid Architecture in India and Central Asia’ was organised by the varsity’s Centre of Central Asian Studies (CCAS).

Director CCAS and Convenor of the programme, Prof Tabasum Firdous, delivered the welcome address and highlighted the significance of the extension lecture for the curriculum of the Centre.