KU’s CCPC holds campus recruitment drives

Srinagar: Centre for Career Planning and Counselling (CCPC), University of Kashmir, organised campus recruitment drives for students from various streams.

On March 28, eight students of Institute of Technology, Zakura Campus, were selected for Graduate Engineer Trainee positions by Vedanta Resources Private Limited, after a month-long online recruitment process culminated. On March 29, interviews were also conducted at CCPC by North India Coffee Company for 25 positions available with the group.

“Following directions issued by the Vice-Chancellor, a series of campus recruitment drives have been conducted over the past two months for more than 800 vacancies available with various companies of repute,” Director CCPC, Prof Geer Mohammad Ishaq said.