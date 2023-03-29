KU’s CCPC holds campus recruitment drives

Srinagar: Centre for Career Planning and Counselling (CCPC), University of Kashmir, organised campus recruitment drives for students from various streams.
On March 28, eight students of Institute of Technology, Zakura Campus, were selected for Graduate Engineer Trainee positions by Vedanta Resources Private Limited, after a month-long online recruitment process culminated. On March 29, interviews were also conducted at CCPC by North India Coffee Company for 25 positions available with the group.
“Following directions issued by the Vice-Chancellor, a series of campus recruitment drives have been conducted over the past two months for more than 800 vacancies available with various companies of repute,” Director CCPC, Prof Geer Mohammad Ishaq said.
Campus recruitment has been undertaken by leading metallurgical companies including Vedanta Resources Private Limited and Vedanta Aluminium Private Limited, besides Clarivate Analytics Private Limited, Conglomerate IT Private Limited and North India Coffee Company.
On April 3, Prof Geer said, another campus recruitment drive is being conducted for mechanical engineers of IoT Zakura by one of the India’s leading aeronautics companies of the country, Tata Advanced Systems Ltd. (TASL), Hyderabad.
“More than 150 students have been placed through recruitment drives conducted by CCPC during 2021-2022 with an average annual pay package of Rs 4.5 lakh,” he said.
Prof Geer said that for more students to make it finally in these drives, it is important that students posses communication skills, IT skills, work and life skills in addition to their own qualifications and competencies.
“Teaching departments need to lay special emphasis on these aspects too,” he said.
In association with Tata Consultancy Services Mumbai, the CCPC is conducting online weekend sessions for engineering students to inculcate these skills among them, Prof Geer said.