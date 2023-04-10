KU’s CIIE launches skill development course on Solid Modelling

Srinagar: The Centre for Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship (CIIE), University of Kashmir, launched a skill development course on 'Solid Modelling'.

The six-week course aims to develop advanced professional skills and enhance the employability of the students of Institute of Technology, Zakura Campus, where the CIIE has been established. The course provides for students to develop skills in simulation, automation and designing of 3D objects.

25 students from various branches of the IOT are being trained in the course, which was inaugurated by Director IOT, Prof Gowhar bashir Vakil.