KU’s CIIE launches skill development course on Solid Modelling

Srinagar: The Centre for Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship (CIIE), University of Kashmir, launched a skill development course on 'Solid Modelling'.
The six-week course aims to develop advanced professional skills and enhance the employability of the students of Institute of Technology, Zakura Campus, where the CIIE has been established. The course provides for students to develop skills in simulation, automation and designing of 3D objects.
25 students from various branches of the IOT are being trained in the course, which was inaugurated by Director IOT, Prof Gowhar bashir Vakil.
Coordinator, Mechanical Engineering, Dr Junaid H Masoodi and other faculty members were present on the occasion.
Prof Vakil highlighted the importance of Solid Modelling skills as prerequisite for Industry 4.0. He said the CIIE has already taken many steps to make the University of Kashmir as a hub of innovations and startups in Jammu and Kashmir. Dr Junaid H Masoodi urged students to utilise the opportunity offered by the CIIE to develop in-demand skills and become fit for the new job market.
Dr Zehab-ud-Din, Lecturer, Department of Mechanical Engineering and Course Instructor briefed the participants about the course components and objectives, while Junaid Ayub, Technical Assistant CIIE and course organiser moderated the proceedings of the inaugural session.