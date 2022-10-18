KU’s English Deptt organises 3-day workshop on creative writing

Srinagar: The Department of English, University of Kashmir (KU) organised a three-day workshop on creative writing to guide promising writers to hone their writing skills.

A statement of KU issued here said that the workshop was held in a hybrid (online-offline) mode and involved eminent resource persons including Prof Belinder Dhanoa, visiting faculty of creative writing at the School of Culture and Creative Expression, Ambedkar University Delhi, Amal Chatterjee, Senior Course Tutor for the University of Oxford’s Master’s programme in Creative Writing and Farah Bashir, photojournalist, and writer who joined from University of East Anglia, UK.

Forty participants, mainly students and research scholars from the Department of English and a few from other disciplines, joined the workshop which was inaugurated by the Registrar of KU, Nisar Ahmad Mir.

Appreciating the initiative taken by the Department of English, Mir assured the department of full administrative support for all its academic ventures.