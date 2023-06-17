KU’s G20 Lecture Series | Climate change experts from US deliver lectures at SKUAST-K

Srinagar: A team of global experts from Kansas State University, USA, delivered special talks on climate change and food security at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) Wadur campus under the G20 lecture series.

A statement of SKUAST-K issued here said that the team of experts from Sustainable Intensification Innovation Lab (SIIL), Kansas State University, led by Prof PV Vara Prasad, University Distinguished Professor and Director, SIIL, and Jan B Middendorf, Associate Director SIIL, and Prakash Jha, Associate Scientist, SIIL, on a visit to SKUAST-K also delivered a plenary talk in International Conference on Climate Change and its Impact.

A world-renowned climate change and food security expert, Prof Vara Prasad, who heads diverse research consortia under the SIIL lab with funding of USD 75 million, in his address, highlighted the causes, impacts and solutions of climate change and the role of youth in supporting climate action and food security.