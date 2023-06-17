KU’s G20 Lecture Series | Climate change experts from US deliver lectures at SKUAST-K

Srinagar: A team of global experts from Kansas State University, USA, delivered special talks on climate change and food security at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) Wadur campus under the G20 lecture series.
A statement of SKUAST-K issued here said that the team of experts from Sustainable Intensification Innovation Lab (SIIL), Kansas State University, led by Prof PV Vara Prasad, University Distinguished Professor and Director, SIIL, and Jan B Middendorf, Associate Director SIIL, and Prakash Jha, Associate Scientist, SIIL, on a visit to SKUAST-K also delivered a plenary talk in International Conference on Climate Change and its Impact.
A world-renowned climate change and food security expert, Prof Vara Prasad, who heads diverse research consortia under the SIIL lab with funding of USD 75 million, in his address, highlighted the causes, impacts and solutions of climate change and the role of youth in supporting climate action and food security.
SKUAST-K’s acting Vice Chancellor, Prof M A A Siddiqi, while welcoming the experts to the varsity, expressed his gratitude to Prof Vara Prasad for his overwhelming support to SKUAST-K’s internationalization pursuits, including student exchange, visiting fellowships, student mentorship, student medals as well as short term research support. He thanked the team for visiting SKUAST-K and inspiring the students for global science endeavours. During the visit, Prof Prasad interacted with faculty and students of SKUAST-K, including the students who had visited KSU under NAHEP.
Prof Prasad expressed his desire to further the academic and research collaboration between SKUAST-K and KSU.
Prof Vara Prasad is one of the elite panels of distinguished Adjunct Professors of SKUAST-Kashmir. During the interaction with PhD and Masters scholars of the university, Prof Prasad offered visiting fellowships to scholars for the next five years in the USA. Parvaze Ahmad Sofi, Coordinator of International Programmes, SKUAST-K, coordinated the visit.