KU's NSS, NYKS organise 'Yuva Utsav India@2047'

Srinagar: The National Service Scheme (NSS), University of Kashmir, and Nehru Yuva Kendra Srinagar Thursday organised a district-level 'Yuva Utsav India@2047' at the University of Kashmir (KU), which drew the participation of hundreds of young students from across Kashmir.

A statement of KU issued here said that KU Vice Chancellor Prof Nilofar Khan while presiding over the inaugural session as the chief guest extended the varsity's full cooperation and support for such events concerning the welfare and betterment of youth.

“She said that the NSS and NYKS had a central role to play in helping unlock the hidden creative potential of youth,” the statement said.