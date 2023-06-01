KU's NSS, NYKS organise 'Yuva Utsav India@2047'

Srinagar: The National Service Scheme (NSS), University of Kashmir, and Nehru Yuva Kendra Srinagar Thursday organised a district-level 'Yuva Utsav India@2047' at the University of Kashmir (KU), which drew the participation of hundreds of young students from across Kashmir.
A statement of KU issued here said that KU Vice Chancellor Prof Nilofar Khan while presiding over the inaugural session as the chief guest extended the varsity's full cooperation and support for such events concerning the welfare and betterment of youth.
“She said that the NSS and NYKS had a central role to play in helping unlock the hidden creative potential of youth,” the statement said.
It said that the event, which aimed to nurture the potential of youth and help channelise their talent towards positive and productive pursuits was organised on the 'Panch Pran of Amrit Kaal' and celebrate the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ in the spirit of 'Yuva Shakti Se Jan Bhagidari'.
The statement said that over 260 young and talented youth in the age group of 15-29 from various colleges and higher secondary schools of Srinagar showcased their talent in five respective categories, including Young Artist Contest (Painting), Young Writers Contest (Poetry), Photography Contest and Workshop, Declamation Contest, and District Cultural Presentation.