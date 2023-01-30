KU’s NSS organises Youth Parliament in collaboration with NYKS

Srinagar: The Office of Programme Coordinator, National Service Scheme, University of Kashmir, conducted the District Youth Parliament in collaboration with Nehru Yuwa Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), Kashmir.
The online event was part of 4th edition of the National Youth Parliament Festival.
The district competition was held among participants from all 10 districts of Kashmir division.
Of these, a total of 20 participants will be shortlisted for participation in State Youth Parliament, whose winners will participate in National Youth Parliament to be held at Central Hall of Parliament at New Delhi.