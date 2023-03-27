KU’s NSS units at Main, North Campus organise activities, workshop

Srinagar: The National Service Scheme (NSS) units of the University of Kashmir at the main campus Srinagar, and North Campus Baramulla, organised several activities for volunteers and students from different departments and colleges.

These events were held on directions of Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan under the umbrella of G20 programmes being organised by the University during 2023.

On March 25, the NSS Unit III at North Campus, Baramulla, organised a ‘Plantation and Cleanliness Drive’. Prof Bashir Ahmad Ganai, Director, North Campus, inaugurated the event, in presence of staff including Bilal Ahmad Kaloo, NSS Programme Officer, Unit III. Volunteers from different departments planted Conifer saplings on the occasion as part of the varsity’s greener campuses initiative. A cleanliness drive was also held at Boys Hostel premises, North Campus, by the NSS volunteers under the aegis of ‘Swachh Bhaarat Abhiyaan’.