KU’s NSS units at Main, North Campus organise activities, workshop

Srinagar: The National Service Scheme (NSS) units of the University of Kashmir at the main campus Srinagar, and North Campus Baramulla, organised several activities for volunteers and students from different departments and colleges.
These events were held on directions of Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan under the umbrella of G20 programmes being organised by the University during 2023.
On March 25, the NSS Unit III at North Campus, Baramulla, organised a ‘Plantation and Cleanliness Drive’. Prof Bashir Ahmad Ganai, Director, North Campus, inaugurated the event, in presence of staff including Bilal Ahmad Kaloo, NSS Programme Officer, Unit III. Volunteers from different departments planted Conifer saplings on the occasion as part of the varsity’s greener campuses initiative. A cleanliness drive was also held at Boys Hostel premises, North Campus, by the NSS volunteers under the aegis of ‘Swachh Bhaarat Abhiyaan’.
In another activity, NSS Unit at main campus organised a one-day workshop on Drug de-addiction for NSS volunteers and students of the University.
The workshop was conducted by Zubair Rashid, Counsellor KU and Dr Fazl-e-Roub, Consultant, Psychiatrist IMHANS Kashmir, who covered various aspects of drug-addiction.
It also equipped students with coping strategies like healthy lifestyle habits, and stress management techniques. Dr Shazia Manzoor, Head, Department of Social Work, was a special guest, who spoke about the importance of such workshops for the students. Dr Musavir Ahmad, Coordinator NSS KU chaired the valedictory session. He congratulated Dr Wakar Amin, Programme Officer NSS for successful conduct of the workshop.
The Programme Officer, NSS Unit V, at main campus also organised a poster-making competition which was attended by students from different colleges and other institutions. The event provided a platform to students to showcase their talent.