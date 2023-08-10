KU’s satellite campuses organise week-long Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign events

Anantnag/Baramulla: As part of the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ (My Soil, My Country) campaign that commenced at the University of Kashmir (KU) Wednesday to commemorate 75 years of independence, the University of Kashmir’s north and south campuses are organising week-long celebrations.
A ‘Tiranga’ (tricolour) rally and a ceremony taking ‘Panch Pran’ (five pledges) was held at KU’s north and south campuses. The NSS Wing of the varsity’s north Campus, Baramulla organised an essay competition on Indian freedom struggle Wednesday in which students from various departments participated.
Director North Campus, Prof Bashir Ahmad Ganai led the rally and took a solemn pledge alongwith the participants.
NSS Units II and III of the varsity’s North Campus in collaboration with the district administration, Baramulla organised a mega plantation drive at Binner-B, Block Nadihal, Baramulla on 26th of last month. The village has been formally adopted by the campus for various initiatives under the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign.
The director inaugurated the event by planting the first sapling. A total of 75 saplings of indigenous species were planted by the participants.
Briefing the participants about the theme and objectives of ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign, he emphasised the need to preserving forests, natural resources and their judicious use for ensuring sustainable development.
Coordinator, Department of English, Dr Khursheed Ahmad Qazi; Coordinator, Department of Computer Sciences, Dr Umar Farooq; NSS volunteers, staff members, Range Officer Social Forestry Division, Baramulla, panchayat functionaries, villagers of Halqa Binner-B attended the drive. NSS programme officers, Dr Maleeha Gul and Bilal A Kaloo coordinated the event.
Meanwhile, the University of Kashmir’s South Campus, Anantnag Thursday carried out a mega ‘Tiranga’ rally. Director, South Campus, Prof Raies Ahmad Qadri flagged-off the rally. Spelling out the significance of the campaign, the director said organising such programmes help instill a sense of belonging to the nation and national pride.
The rally started from Administrative Block and proceeded through the departments of the campus and later culminated at the Science Block.
The rally saw an overwhelming participation from faculty, staff and students who later took the ‘Panch Pran’ (five pledges) with ‘Maati’ (soil) and ‘Diya’ (earthen lamp) on their palms.
Assistant Director, Physical Education, Tausif Bhat read out the pledge.