KU’s satellite campuses organise week-long Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign events

Anantnag/Baramulla: As part of the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ (My Soil, My Country) campaign that commenced at the University of Kashmir (KU) Wednesday to commemorate 75 years of independence, the University of Kashmir’s north and south campuses are organising week-long celebrations.

A ‘Tiranga’ (tricolour) rally and a ceremony taking ‘Panch Pran’ (five pledges) was held at KU’s north and south campuses. The NSS Wing of the varsity’s north Campus, Baramulla organised an essay competition on Indian freedom struggle Wednesday in which students from various departments participated.

Director North Campus, Prof Bashir Ahmad Ganai led the rally and took a solemn pledge alongwith the participants.

NSS Units II and III of the varsity’s North Campus in collaboration with the district administration, Baramulla organised a mega plantation drive at Binner-B, Block Nadihal, Baramulla on 26th of last month. The village has been formally adopted by the campus for various initiatives under the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign.

The director inaugurated the event by planting the first sapling. A total of 75 saplings of indigenous species were planted by the participants.

Briefing the participants about the theme and objectives of ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign, he emphasised the need to preserving forests, natural resources and their judicious use for ensuring sustainable development.