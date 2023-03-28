KU’s South Campus holds G20 walkathon, cleanliness drive

Anantnag: The South Campus of the University of Kashmir organised a walkathon and a cleanliness drive as part of two-day celebrations in the campus related to the country’s G20 Presidency.

The programme was organised by National Service Scheme, Unit I, South Campus.Director, South Campus,Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Khanday flagged-off the G20 walkathon from Science Block.

More than 150 volunteers from various departments, faculty and non-teaching staff participated in the event, which later culminated at the Administration Block.