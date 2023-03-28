KU’s South Campus holds G20 walkathon, cleanliness drive

Anantnag: The South Campus of the University of Kashmir organised a walkathon and a cleanliness drive as part of two-day celebrations in the campus related to the country’s G20 Presidency.
The programme was organised by National Service Scheme, Unit I, South Campus.Director, South Campus,Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Khanday flagged-off the G20 walkathon from Science Block.
More than 150 volunteers from various departments, faculty and non-teaching staff participated in the event, which later culminated at the Administration Block.
Dr Khanday said the event aimed at disseminating the message of India's G20 Presidency among the students and staff of the campus.
In another event held under the banner of G20, a mega cleanliness drive was carried out in the campus under ‘Green India, Clean India Campaign’. A large number of NSS volunteers, faculty members and non-teaching staff participated in the drive with great enthusiasm.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Khanday urged the students to take part in all NSS activities for their holistic personality development and to develop the spirit of social service.
He thanked the University authorities and Programme Coordinator NSS, Main Campus, for extending such activities to the University’s satellite campuses.
Earlier, Programme Officer NSS, South Campus, gave a detailed account of NSS activities held so far and their positive impact in channelising the energy of students in the right directions.