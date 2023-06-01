Lack of accommodation, staff mars quality education at UPS Budnamal G in Kupwara

Kupwara: The students at Upper Primary School Budnamal G have been suffering due to a lack of substantial accommodation and a good number of teachers.
With over 250 students, the school had only two rooms to offer. However, school officials have taken a private four-room building on rent thus making it six rooms set up for ten classes.
Only six teachers are posted at UPS Budnamal G, making the job tough for them besides it also mars the quality of education. With no playground facility available, the students hardly witness any co-curricular activity.
The lack of a proper lane has always been giving tough times to students on to and fro movement to school. The locals are anguished about the lack of basic amenities for students. They said that this school has never been a priority for officials to upgrade the infrastructure here.
“Due to lack of accommodation students are forced to take classes under the open sky and during inclement weather, they are crammed in the available rooms, which mars the quality of education,” they added.
The students appealed to higher authorities to redress their issue. They have sought immediate intervention of Director School Education Kashmir in this regard, "so that the sufferings of students may end soon."
Zonal Education Officer (ZEO) Kralpora Abdul Ahad Lone acknowledged the hardships being faced by the students in terms of lack of accommodation.
On being asked why the department was doing nothing with regard to providing substantial accommodation to students, he said that due to the non-availability of land, the department was unable to construct a building.
“At present, we have only one kanal of land available for UPS Budnamal G, besides lack of path makes it even more difficult to construct another building here,” he added. “I urge locals to offer land so that the department can construct a new building here for the smooth functioning of the school,” ZEO said.