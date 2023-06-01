Lack of accommodation, staff mars quality education at UPS Budnamal G in Kupwara

Kupwara: The students at Upper Primary School Budnamal G have been suffering due to a lack of substantial accommodation and a good number of teachers.

With over 250 students, the school had only two rooms to offer. However, school officials have taken a private four-room building on rent thus making it six rooms set up for ten classes.

Only six teachers are posted at UPS Budnamal G, making the job tough for them besides it also mars the quality of education. With no playground facility available, the students hardly witness any co-curricular activity.

The lack of a proper lane has always been giving tough times to students on to and fro movement to school. The locals are anguished about the lack of basic amenities for students. They said that this school has never been a priority for officials to upgrade the infrastructure here.