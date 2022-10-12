Law Society at KU organises awareness programme on RTI

Srinagar: Law Society, School of Law, University of Kashmir (KU) in collaboration with J&K RTI Movement and Saaya NGO organised an RTI awareness programme ‘Misuse of RTI Act’.
A statement of KU issued here said that speaking on the occasion, Prof Beauty Banday, Head and Dean, School of Law during her welcome address emphasised the need for such programmes.
Coordinator JK RTI Movement Naveed Bakhtiyar spoke on the various aspects of RTI and said that the legislation was sometimes misused and put-forth suggestions for the effective use of RTI.
Assistant Professor, School of Law, KU, Mir Junaid Alam shared important landmark judgements of the Supreme Court that ushered an era of future RTI movement in the country for the benefit of the marginalised persons of the society.
Senior Assistant Professor, School of Law, KU Shahnaz spelled out the historical relevance of RTI and upholding it in the realm of rule of law in contemporary society.
Chairman JK RTI Movement Shiekh Ghulam Rasool said that the country was celebrating the 17th anniversary of the RTI law and still not achieved the objective that the law mandates.
“We have issues of blacklisting of RTI activists in the country, the issues of corruption and nepotism in the offices that need to be addressed, and the rule of law should prevail,” he said.
Former Head and Dean of the School of Law, KU, Prof Muhammad Hussain argued on the true usage of RTI law and discussed the jurisprudential niceties to make the law a living reality.
Former Head and Dean of the School of Law, KU, Prof Muhammad Ayub Dar said knowledge was power and information oxygen for this knowledge information which helps take the right decision at the right time.
Registrar KU Nisar Ahmad Mir who was the chief guest on the occasion spoke about the working of RTI KU.