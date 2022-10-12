Law Society at KU organises awareness programme on RTI

Srinagar: Law Society, School of Law, University of Kashmir (KU) in collaboration with J&K RTI Movement and Saaya NGO organised an RTI awareness programme ‘Misuse of RTI Act’.

A statement of KU issued here said that speaking on the occasion, Prof Beauty Banday, Head and Dean, School of Law during her welcome address emphasised the need for such programmes.

Coordinator JK RTI Movement Naveed Bakhtiyar spoke on the various aspects of RTI and said that the legislation was sometimes misused and put-forth suggestions for the effective use of RTI.