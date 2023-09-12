Lecturers Association seeks better training of teaching staff at higher institutions

Srinagar: A high-level delegation comprising representatives from across the districts of Kashmir province of the All J&K +2 Lecturers’ Association led by President Mansoor Ahmad Khan visited Civil Secretariat Srinagar today in the late afternoon.

Members of the Association met Principal Secretary School Education Alok Kumar. The delegation had a threadbare discussion on a range of issues and hailed the ATD initiative as it promoted open, fair and transparent mechanism of transfer. “It’s due to this online system that the lecturers serving in very hard zones for years together are able to return and serve in other zones. In respect of grievances regarding recent transfers, the delegation was informed that the department is aware of the fact and has put a suitable redressal mechanism in place to resolve the genuine grievances,” a statement said.

The recent circulars issued by the department were also discussed and the Association assured about the academic improvement of the students.

“Every effort is made to bring the students’ academic worth at par with the national level, particularly helping them to crack national level examinations like NEET, JEE and other top-level examinations,” the Association added.