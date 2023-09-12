Lecturers Association seeks better training of teaching staff at higher institutions

Srinagar: A high-level delegation comprising representatives from across the districts of Kashmir province of the All J&K +2 Lecturers’ Association led by President Mansoor Ahmad Khan visited Civil Secretariat Srinagar today in the late afternoon.
Members of the Association met Principal Secretary School Education Alok Kumar. The delegation had a threadbare discussion on a range of issues and hailed the ATD initiative as it promoted open, fair and transparent mechanism of transfer. “It’s due to this online system that the lecturers serving in very hard zones for years together are able to return and serve in other zones. In respect of grievances regarding recent transfers, the delegation was informed that the department is aware of the fact and has put a suitable redressal mechanism in place to resolve the genuine grievances,” a statement said.
The recent circulars issued by the department were also discussed and the Association assured about the academic improvement of the students.
“Every effort is made to bring the students’ academic worth at par with the national level, particularly helping them to crack national level examinations like NEET, JEE and other top-level examinations,” the Association added.
“The PS was also informed that in the present times, the principals remain over-burdened with different tasks like academic and institutional development, cluster level academic monitoring, flagship programmes and national/UT and district level activities and academic interventions are made whenever and wherever necessary within the institutions. In order to provide modern and quality education with global standards in tune with the vision of NEP2020 and as per the demands of the 21st century, the authorities were requested to put in place an appropriate mechanism for training of lecturers on modern lines with ample measures to periodically assess the progress and performance.”
“PS was requested to address the long pending issues of the cadre like ACP, revision of recruitment rules and other issues. The delegation was assured that the department is on the job and revision of recruitment rules will be put in public domain for inviting suggestions.”
To a query regarding the ADT lists of pending subjects, they were informed that the lists will be issued in the coming days.
The other officers who were present there include Dr. Tassaduq Hussain, Director of School Education Kashmir, Special Secretary SED, Naseer Ahmad Wani and Masood Ahmad Wani Deputy Secretary School Education.