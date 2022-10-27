Legal seminar organised at Aryans College

Srinagar: With respect to recent trends in India, Aryans College of Law, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh organised a Seminar on Law as an instrument of social change. Jaskiran Kaur, Faculty, Aryans College of Law interacted with LLB and BA LLB Students.

Kaur while interacting highlighted the importance of society as a means of change in the law with special reference to Indian judgments and also discussed the reasons for law being dynamic. There is an inter-relationship relationship between law and social order by defining these separately, quoting the definition of law as given by Austin that is “Law is the command of a sovereign backed by sanction,” asserted Kaur.

Further, Kaur explained the concept of law being not static in relation to the Indian Constitution with special reference to Art 21, Right to Life and its widening scope. She mentioned the latest judgement of K.S Puttuswamy v. Union of India in which it was held that Right to Privacy is the fundamental right of every citizen. She further stated that the decriminalisation of Homosexuality has given the new change to the Indian social order.

For this Navtez Singh Johar v. Union of India case was discussed which clearly held that constitutional morality shall be considered rather than societal morality.