LG chairs first meeting of J&K Higher Education Council

As per an official, the LG stressed on the need to develop a pragmatic roadmap to enhance the potential of human resources and progressively transform J&K’s universities into economic growth centres.

“Our Higher Education ecosystem needs to re-align itself to meet the needs of the present-day challenges and be fully geared to participate in the development taking place in different sectors of the Union Territory”, he said.

The LG advised for expanding collaborations with other stakeholders, especially in the sectors like Agriculture and tourism.

Increased technological input in Agriculture is the need of the hour. Universities need to closely work with this sector, facilitate mechanization and undertake value-added tasks for economic connectivity and prosperity of the villages, he said.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Dr. Dinesh Singh, Former Vice Chancellor, Delhi University; Prof. Umesh Rai, Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu; Prof. Nilofar Khan, VC, University of Kashmir; Prof. Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, VC, IUST; Prof. Akbar Masood, VC BGSBU; Prof. Najma Akhtar, VC, Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi; Prof. G. Rangarajan, Director, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru; Dr. Sheikh Ajaz Bashir, Principal ICSC, Srinagar and Dr. Vishal Sharma, Principal GDC Bani attended the meeting and gave their suggestions on the reforms and necessary interventions required for improving quality of learning & teaching in the Higher Education sector of the UT.