LG invites Gwalior students to experience new J&K

Gwalior: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha invited the students in Gwalior to visit Jammu and Kashmir and experience the new and transformed J&K.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that delivering the keynote address for Ram Manohar Lohia Memorial Lecture at ITM, Gwalior, the LG while remembering Lohia said that as a freedom fighter, statesman and philosopher, he tirelessly worked for the equality, human dignity, and social justice and gave new hope and aspirations to common man.
“As a leader of masses and an untiring champion of social equality, Lohia's seven revolutions gave a new shape to social, economic and political ideas and strongly advocated equality between men and women,” he said.
The LG threw light on the life and campaigns of Lohia for establishing just and equitable society, and improving the living standards of the deprived sections.
“Lohia emphasised on new social structure to remove economic disparity and social injustice. He would have been proud of the progress made under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi in achieving economic equality, social equality and women empowerment,” he said. “Today, all the policies and schemes of the government are people-centric, which have taken the form of mass movement. What seems to be unthinkable a decade ago has now become possible.”
The LG said that in this Amrit Kaal, India had emerged as the fifth largest economic power of the world and we are moving forward with the goal to become part of the world's top three largest economies.
“Change in each and every individual is necessary for the complete transformation of society. We must rededicate ourselves towards establishing an egalitarian and inclusive society as a befitting tribute to Ram Manohar Lohia,” he said.
The LG also conveyed his best wishes on the release of the second volume of the book titled ‘Dr Ram Manohar Lohia- Rachnakaron ki Nazar Mein’.
He said that the young generation must be told about the significant contribution of Lohia to India's freedom struggle and upliftment of the downtrodden.
The LG also paid tributes to the revolutionary freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru.
Chancellor ITM Rama Shankar Singh; Prof Rajkumar Jain; President of Gandhi Peace Foundation Kumar Prashant; former MP KC Tyagi; and Prayag Shukla were also present on the occasion.