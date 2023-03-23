LG invites Gwalior students to experience new J&K

Gwalior: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha invited the students in Gwalior to visit Jammu and Kashmir and experience the new and transformed J&K.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that delivering the keynote address for Ram Manohar Lohia Memorial Lecture at ITM, Gwalior, the LG while remembering Lohia said that as a freedom fighter, statesman and philosopher, he tirelessly worked for the equality, human dignity, and social justice and gave new hope and aspirations to common man.

“As a leader of masses and an untiring champion of social equality, Lohia's seven revolutions gave a new shape to social, economic and political ideas and strongly advocated equality between men and women,” he said.

The LG threw light on the life and campaigns of Lohia for establishing just and equitable society, and improving the living standards of the deprived sections.