LG urges children to highlight social issues through creative art

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said urged the children to highlight social issues through their creative art.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that attending an open painting competition on the theme ‘Corruption Free and Poverty Free Future’ ideals of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ at Zero Bridge on the occasion of UT Foundation Day, he interacted with the children participating in the competition and encouraged them to highlight the social issues through their creative art.

The painting competition was organised by School Education Department (SED). The LG also inaugurated a photo exhibition organised by the Department of Information and Public Relations on the theme ‘Badalta Khilta Jammu Kashmir’ at Lal Chowk. The exhibition highlighted the development journey of J&K over the last four years.

Mayor of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Junaid Azim Mattu; Commissioner Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Mandeep Kaur; CEO, Mission Youth, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary; Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri; and Director Information Department, Minga Sherpa were also present on the occasion.