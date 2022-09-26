Link science with society to reap benefits of research: VC KU

Srinagar: Inaugurating a five-day training workshop on ‘Engaging Youth and Adolescents in Disaster Risk Reduction and Climate Change’, Vice Chancellor of the University of Kashmir (KU), Prof Nilofer Khan Monday said that there was the need to link science with society to reap the benefits of research.

A statement of KU issued here said that the workshop had been organised jointly by the varsity’s Department of Social Work (DoSW), National Service Scheme (NSS), and National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

In her presidential address, VC KU Prof Khan said that no research would be able to bring any change if it does not reach society.