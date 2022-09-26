Link science with society to reap benefits of research: VC KU

Srinagar: Inaugurating a five-day training workshop on ‘Engaging Youth and Adolescents in Disaster Risk Reduction and Climate Change’, Vice Chancellor of the University of Kashmir (KU), Prof Nilofer Khan Monday said that there was the need to link science with society to reap the benefits of research.
A statement of KU issued here said that the workshop had been organised jointly by the varsity’s Department of Social Work (DoSW), National Service Scheme (NSS), and National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.
In her presidential address, VC KU Prof Khan said that no research would be able to bring any change if it does not reach society.
She said science needs to be linked to society in all respects to develop impactful policies and programmes related to disaster management and climate change mitigation.
Congratulating the Department of Social Work for holding the collaborative workshop, Prof Khan called for engaging school children in disaster management programmes for greater awareness in society.
Delivering the keynote address, Vice Chancellor of Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Awantipora, Prof Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, who was the guest of honour, listed a host of emerging concerns vis-à-vis climate change.
Calling for developing the “culture of disaster preparedness” among people across the Himalayas, Prof Romshoo said youth could drive a big change by raising awareness on creating a “disaster-conscious society”.
He said 1.4 billion people get water from the Himalayas which was host to more than 18,000 glaciers and this calls upon the Himalayan states to create a consortium on climate change and formulate better policies on mitigation and seek adequate funding for it.