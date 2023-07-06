Literary event held at Manasbal

Srinagar: The Cultural and Science Foundation Kashmir organised a literary event in the conference hall of Manasbal area of Ganderbal district on Thursday.

According to a press release, the literary event was chaired by Prof Nasir Mirza. Besides him President Cultural and Science Foundation Shahbaz Hakabari ,Zareefa Jan, secretary Dr Ali Mohammad Nishter, were also present on the occasion.

"Cham Na Keh Nas Garnd Yewaan " the book written by Shahbaz Hakabari was released under the chairmanship of Professor Nasir Mirza.

Dr Ali Mohammad Nishter, secretary of the foundation hosted the event and highlighted the objectives of the foundation, after that a panel discussion and a multi-lingual mushaira were also organised. Writers from across the valley Nisar Naseem , Gulshan Budrani , Raheem Rizwan, Shabnam Shabir , also participated in the event.