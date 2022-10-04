Literary meet held at SSM College Pattan

Srinagar: A literature meet was organized by the Literature Club of SSM College of Engineering, Pattan on October 3rd to commemorate Gandhi Jayanti. A number of talented students from different branches of the college gathered for the literary event, wherein they discussed works of accomplished writers and also shared their ideas and work.

The event was concluded by the book launch of a student from Civil Engineering, Mohd Irfan Shah, who has written a book on various issues plaguing the youth of today. The management of the college has been supporting the students in propagating their knowledge. This is the third book launched by SSM students, the previous ones being written by Saraf Ali and Ayman Mukhtiar.

From the management of the college, Er Haya Qazi, emphasized the relevance of literature in today’s era, and stressed upon the need to have more such sessions where exchange of ideas takes place, and to make Kashmir a place of intellectual and cultural growth.