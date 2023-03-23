‘Long term measures in SED to bring improvement in education sector’

Srinagar: The School Education Department (SED) has come up with long term measures to bring improvement in the education sector in the longer run.

In a conversation with Greater Kashmir newspaper, the Principal Secretary SED, Alok Kumar said that some of the measures introduced in the system may help to improve the education in the long run noting that changes do not occur overnight.

“We have introduced a new system wherein the students will assess the teachers and the same assessment will be the basis for the further advancement of the career of the teachers,” Kumar told Greater Kashmir.