‘Long term measures in SED to bring improvement in education sector’

Srinagar: The School Education Department (SED) has come up with long term measures to bring improvement in the education sector in the longer run.
In a conversation with Greater Kashmir newspaper, the Principal Secretary SED, Alok Kumar said that some of the measures introduced in the system may help to improve the education in the long run noting that changes do not occur overnight.
“We have introduced a new system wherein the students will assess the teachers and the same assessment will be the basis for the further advancement of the career of the teachers,” Kumar told Greater Kashmir.
As already reported, the SED launched an online application and a portal to monitor online attendance of teachers and officers besides seeking feedback from the students.
The department has launched “JK Attendance App” for online attendance of teachers while a SAMIKSHA portal has been launched by the J&K Samagra Shiksha to get feedback from students for their teachers and school.
“Face recognition biometric system for attendance of the teachers will also ensure punctuality of the teachers and will ensure transparency in the attendance system,” Principal Secretary SED said.
He said the department has decided to “completely” do away with the system of transfers and posting for the whole year noting that the transfers will be done at a particular time while no requests for individual transfers will be entertained by the department.
“There will be no attachment, no deployment of teachers in offices or institutions other than parent schools.
“I have stopped it as of now. It has been a trend that a teacher draws salary against post A while he remains posted at post B. Physics teacher draws salary on post of Chemistry. I have started the process and such practices will be done away with,” he said.
About the deployment of teachers in offices at Zonal and District offices, Alok Kumar said no teachers will be allowed to remain deputed at offices.
“The CEOs will give certificates about cancellation of all deputations and we will check that at every place to ensure that no such deputation continues,” he said.
Principal Secretary SED further said the department has focused on strengthening the pre-primary section of schools following the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP)-2020.
“Before the launch of NEP-2020 there was no focus on the pre-primary (Kindergarten) section in the government but now we are more focusing on it. The department has established more than 2000 kindergarten schools,” Alok Kumar said.
He said the department has started recruitment of Aaya workers in government schools who will cater to the small school going children (toddlers) in schools. “Their services will be used for cleaning of toilets and providing their assistance to the toddlers in toilets. We have arranged a special fund for their salary and their recruitment is going on in full swing,” he said.