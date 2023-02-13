Lopsided PTR a persistent problem in J&K schools

Srinagar: Despite the availability of over 10,000 surplus teaching staff, the lopsided Pupil Teacher Ratio (PTR) in government schools across J&K has become a persistent problem.

The School Education Department (SED) has failed to streamline the posting of teaching staff in educational institutions even as the services of surplus teachers have remained unutilized across Jammu and Kashmir.

Over the years, the SED has merged hundreds of schools with meagre enrolment and the services of the surplus staff was to be utilised in the schools on the basis of requirement.

However, the exercise has not resolved the problem on the ground as the majority of the elementary level schools have been rendered with adequate teaching staff, leaving the students at the receiving end. Also, most of the primary schools are run by single teachers in far off areas of the Valley.

The issue has again come to limelight as the educational institutions are scheduled to reopen from the first week of March and most of the schools up to elementary level in rural areas are teacher deficient.