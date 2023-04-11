LOPSIDED PTR IN GOVT SCHOOLS | Official communication exposes education deptt

Srinagar: An official communication issued by the Chief Education Officer (CEO) Bandipora has exposed the education department over its failure to streamline the lopsided Pupil Teacher Ratio (PTR) in government schools.
The move has also raised questions on the department for its failure to implement the government directions to rationalise the staff in schools.The advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar earlier emphasised on the rationalisation of teaching staff specially in middle and senior secondary schools owing to the complaints received about flawed PTR in government run educational institutions.
Recently, the Chief Education Officer (CEO) Bandipora sought an explanation to the teachers for their absence from the school during working hours from their "legitimate duty.
"The explanation was sought after CEO Bandipora had conducted a surprise visit of the various schools earlier this month and found several teachers absent from their duty during working hours.
The CEO had visited High School (HS) Bagh, HS Plan and Government Middle School (GMS) Ajar. As per the communication, around seven teaching staff members were found absent from duties.
"During my visit to GMS Ajar around seven teachers/masters were found absent from the school premises during the working hours," the official document reads wherein the CEO has sought explanation from the erring teachers as well.
"Students were being provided Meals under PM Poshan Nirman Scheme (erstwhile MDM) and while checking meals the vegetable quality was very low and one burner of gas Chola was found defective," it reads.
Following their absence from school, the teachers in question were directed to explain their position and submit a reply to the CEO office before any legal action as warranted under rules, is initiated against them. "Besides, in-charge PM POSHAN Nirman scheme is directed to attend this office along with all records of MDM for the last two years (2021-22) and (2022-23).
Going by the content of the official document, around seven teachers were found absent in the school while others were present in the Middle school. As per norms, around seven to eight teachers are posted in a middle school to cater to the students. The posting of teachers is also done on the basis of the enrollment of the students in the schools.
However, in this specific case, the department has posted over a dozen teachers for only 70 students, the officials working in CEO office Bandipora told Greater Kashmir.
CEO Bandipora Abdul Majid Malik when contacted admitted that the school had surplus staff and said the department has posted PM package teachers in the schools as the institution was located within the vicinity of the town.
"Generally all the VIPs and other influential teachers are posted or deployed in the schools which are located in towns," he said.
He said the school has an enrollment of around 70 students while the number of teachers available in the school was more than what is required.
"But once the deployment of teachers is cancelled by the department, I will shift the surplus staff from this school and only six to seven teachers will remain posted here," he said.