LOPSIDED PTR IN GOVT SCHOOLS | Official communication exposes education deptt

Srinagar: An official communication issued by the Chief Education Officer (CEO) Bandipora has exposed the education department over its failure to streamline the lopsided Pupil Teacher Ratio (PTR) in government schools.

The move has also raised questions on the department for its failure to implement the government directions to rationalise the staff in schools.The advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar earlier emphasised on the rationalisation of teaching staff specially in middle and senior secondary schools owing to the complaints received about flawed PTR in government run educational institutions.

Recently, the Chief Education Officer (CEO) Bandipora sought an explanation to the teachers for their absence from the school during working hours from their "legitimate duty.

"The explanation was sought after CEO Bandipora had conducted a surprise visit of the various schools earlier this month and found several teachers absent from their duty during working hours.

The CEO had visited High School (HS) Bagh, HS Plan and Government Middle School (GMS) Ajar. As per the communication, around seven teaching staff members were found absent from duties.