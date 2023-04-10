Lt. Gen RS Reen delivers expert talk at NIT Sgr

Srinagar: An alumnus from National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar, Lt. Gen RS Reen on Monday delivered an expert talk on "Role of Engineers in nation building and technology adoption initiatives through incubators and startups for finding solutions to region-specific engineering problems."

The function was presided over by Director NIT Srinagar; Prof (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal, who was Chief Guest on the occasion, Institute's Registrar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari was 'Guest of Honor' on the occasion.