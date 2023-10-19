Man locks Bandipora school over pending compensation, job

Bandipora: A landlord locked a Government Primary School in north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Thursday, claiming that the Education Department had not paid him compensation or given his son a job as promised.

Muhammad Subhan, 75, an ex-soldier, said his 15-marla land was taken by the Education Department in 1988 for the construction of the school in Check Arsalan Khan village.

He said that he was posted in Sikkim at the time and returned after retiring from services.

Subhan said that the Education Department offered him a Contingent Paid Worker (CPW) position for Rs 25 a month for his lifelong service.