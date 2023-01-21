MDP training on business planning for Agri-startups commences at SKUAST-K

Srinagar: A weeklong MDP training on the ‘Business Planning and Appraisal for Small-Scale Agri-Startups’ commenced today at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir Shalimar campus.
The training is being organized by the SKUAST-K’s School of Agricultural Economics and Horti Business Management under the university’s Innovation, Incubation & Entrepreneurship (SKIIE) Centre and sponsored by the Union Ministry of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises for the students, scholars, aspiring entrepreneurs and agri-startup founders.
Renowned economist, Prof Nisar Ali, SKUAST-K’s Director Planning and Monitoring, Prof Haroon Rashid Naik and Dean Faculty of Horticulture, Dr Shabir Ahmad Wani were the special guests at the inaugural function.
Prof Nisar Ali in his remarks emphasized that startups should act on local vast resources in the local environment. He informed participants about the availability of livestock, water, and fruit-based business opportunities in the territory.
Prof Haroon R Naik highlighted the scope of the training programme and the availability of business potential in agri-based activities, including establishing low-capacity CA stores and processing units around production centres. He emphasized AI-based operation within agriculture systems.
Prof Shabir A Wani briefly highlighted the proper approach for starting an economic activity in Kashmir and suggested that participants get guidance from the bankable project available on the websites of Apex institutions including NABARD.
Prof SH Baba, Head, School of Agricultural Economics and Horti-Business Management, SKUAST-K talked about the possibilities of job cuts due to automation by 2030 and likely job gains in the data-driven and science-led agricultural bioeconomy. He highlighted the importance of acquiring advanced IT and cognitive skills for self-employment for being part of agro-based business ecosystem.
Dr Omar Fayaz Khan, Assistant Professor and Programme Organizer, gave the overview of the training and Dr Abid Sultan presented the vote of thanks.