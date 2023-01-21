MDP training on business planning for Agri-startups commences at SKUAST-K

Srinagar: A weeklong MDP training on the ‘Business Planning and Appraisal for Small-Scale Agri-Startups’ commenced today at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir Shalimar campus.

The training is being organized by the SKUAST-K’s School of Agricultural Economics and Horti Business Management under the university’s Innovation, Incubation & Entrepreneurship (SKIIE) Centre and sponsored by the Union Ministry of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises for the students, scholars, aspiring entrepreneurs and agri-startup founders.

Renowned economist, Prof Nisar Ali, SKUAST-K’s Director Planning and Monitoring, Prof Haroon Rashid Naik and Dean Faculty of Horticulture, Dr Shabir Ahmad Wani were the special guests at the inaugural function.

Prof Nisar Ali in his remarks emphasized that startups should act on local vast resources in the local environment. He informed participants about the availability of livestock, water, and fruit-based business opportunities in the territory.