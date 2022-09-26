Media Conference organised at KU

In her presidential address, Vice Chancellor of University of Kashmir Prof Nilofer Khan, who was the chief guest at the inaugural session, appreciated the collaborative endeavour of the University’s Public Relations Centre and the Publications Division of the I&B Ministry to hold this important media conference for the larger benefit of media professionals, students and the public at large.

Calling for more such collaborations in future for the benefit of media students of the University, Prof Nilofer assured that a dedicated space shall be identified in the University’s Central Library for showcasing the journals/books which are brought out by the Publications Division from time to time. She said these publications are authentic and rich in content and deserve wider reading by the general masses.