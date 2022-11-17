Media orientation programme concludes at CUK

Head DCJ Dr. Arif Nazir, said, " I am hopeful that through the interaction and speeches, the participants are fully aware about the issues confronted by PWDs."

Speaking on the theme, “Accessible Technology & Environment,” Dr. Gouri Shankar Patil highlighted issues of accessibility for PWDs with special reference to the hearing impaired, and the role media can play in highlighting these issues.

Talking about various tools that help in making media accessible, Dr. P.J. Mathew Martin said that tools are important for communicating with PWDs, especially in emergencies such as natural disasters. "During a disaster, PWDs are most affected. We need to convey information to them immediately. We can't wait for interpreters. In such situations, we use software such as SiMAx, which can be used to portray sign language."

In his speech, Arun Kalbage said, “Due to lack of awareness, PWDs are not able to avail the benefits of services and schemes offered by the Government. Therefore, services like Disability Information Line (DIL) provide information on major disability issues such as causes, diagnosis, prevention, intervention/ treatment, environment, and education are beneficial.”

Speaking on the theme, “Media Advocacy and Design for Accessibility,” Asst Prof. Dr. Nookaraju Bendukurthi, said, "We need to employ PWDs in media because it's important to tell stories about PWDs from the perspectives and experiences of PWDs.”

Former Head MERC, KU, Nasir Mirza, hoped that faculties in universities across Kashmir take interest in participating in such programmes.

Sr Asst Prof. Dr. John Babu Koyye, thanked the dignitaries for making the programme successful. Dr Asif Khan proposed the vote of thanks.