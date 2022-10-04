Medical students oppose decision to pool 15% MBBS seats in All India Quota

"We are not happy with this decision. It would not only have a negative impact on the students, but will affect the healthcare system as well. Contributing these medical seats in the All India Quota will create job hindrances which will thwart the growth of locals and will increase unemployment among doctors in JK," students said.

“With the prevailing circumstances and frequent internet shutdown, it is difficult for local students to compete at All India level," they said.

Spokesperson, Resident Doctors Association (RDA) GMC Srinagar , Dr Muzaffar Amin, told Greater Kashmir that non-local doctors will get the degrees and move back to their native states to serve their people and it will definitely affect the healthcare system in Jammu and Kashmir.

Besides, he said, there will be a communication gap, language barrier among non-local doctors and the local population.

"Participating in the All India Quota for MBBS and PG seats would be against the rights and interests of JK aspirants. Our post graduates are working in Casualties, wards in every hospital. We mostly talk in native language with our patients. There will be a language barrier," he said.

General Secretary, Resident Doctors Association (RDA), Dr Faisal Rather, said that Jammu and Kashmir has limited sources of scientific exposure and education. " Students outside J&K have numerous facilities and exposure. We have limited options. Also, non-local doctors will move back to their native places after acquiring the degrees which will have a negative impact on the healthcare system," he said.